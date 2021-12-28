Remedy Entertainment has announced that it has reached an agreement with the Chinese giant Tencent for the development, licensing and global distribution of an as yet unannounced cooperative game, codenamed Vanguard.

More precisely, it is a free-to-play cooperative PvE shooter that combines the experience with the narration of Remedy with the gameplay of a multiplayer experience.

Vanguard is developed using the Unreal Engine for PC and console. Tencent will release the game on the Asian market, while Remedy will take care of the remaining territories. Vanguard development is currently in the proof of concept phase, so launch is still a long way off. However, it will have a budget in line with those of Remedy’s other triple A, which will be co-financed by Tencent.

Naturally, the two studios will share the revenues, after the recovery of development costs. As part of the deal, a mobile version of the game is also planned to be developed, which will be managed by Tencent.