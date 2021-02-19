A few days ago, Remedy shared new information regarding the economic result of the last quarter, which has become the best in history for the Scandinavian company thanks to Control. The company’s latest title, which recently arrived on Xbox Series X | S and PlayStation 5 with its Ultimate Edition, has managed to raise the economic figures of the study fifteen months after its arrival on the market.
Following this, the Espoo-based studio revealed that it intended to issue one million shares to institutional investors, something that eventually has become a reality today. The company is issuing one million shares, which would correspond to 7.65% of the total, offering the possibility of having the right to vote within the company. In total, the forecast is to raise about 41.5 million euros.
Remedy expands its business by selling shares
The Company’s Board of Directors has decided at its meeting on February 18, 2021 to issue 1,000,000 new shares in the Company (the “Issue Shares”) based on the authorization granted by the Annual General Meeting of the Company held on April 6, 2020 and approved the terms and conditions of the Share Issue. The issuance shares offered in the share issue correspond to approximately 8.28 percent of all shares and voting rights in La Reparacion immediately before the share issue and approximately 7.65% after the share issue. After the issuance of shares, the number of issued and outstanding shares of the Company will be 13,072,150. The terms and conditions of the stock issue are attached to this release. The Company’s Board of Directors has decided at its meeting of February 18, 2021 to accept, subject to the payments of the Issue Shares, the subscriptions for the Issue Shares made in accordance with the terms and conditions of the Issue of Actions.
As for what this money could be used for, Remedy could release another two games with the size and scale of Control, which had a development cost of between 20 and 30 million euros, as confirmed by the study. In addition, it must be remembered that last year Remedy confirmed that it was developing two new games, so this money could be invested in those two projects that are currently underway.
For now, we will have to wait to see what the steps of the study will be with its next projects, although for now we will know that one of them will be financed by Epic Games Publishing, with a AAA video game budget.
