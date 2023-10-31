RemedyEntertainment provided a update on numerous projects in development at the studio. Tero Virtala – CEO – talked about the Control multiplayer game (known as Condor), Control 2, the free-to-play Vanguard and the remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2.

Virtala said: “Condor, a cooperative multiplayer game, has moved from the proof-of-concept stage to production readiness. We have gained valuable insights into service-based game development and are now in a better position to create a game that players can engage with for years.”

“The remake of Max Payne 1&2 has moved into production preparation. We have gained clarity on the style and scope of the game and have an exceptionally well-organized team working on it. With these results, we are excited about the project and its future success”.

Furthermore, Control 2 has been described by Virtala as an ambitious project that will have to remain in the proof-of-concept phase for a few more quarters. Finally, regarding the free-to-play game Vanguard, Remedy is discussing next steps with the publisher (Tencent), although the project is expected to exit the proof of concept phase by the end of 2023.