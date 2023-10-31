RemedyEntertainment provided a update on numerous projects in development at the studio. Tero Virtala – CEO – talked about the Control multiplayer game (known as Condor), Control 2, the free-to-play Vanguard and the remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2.
Virtala said: “Condor, a cooperative multiplayer game, has moved from the proof-of-concept stage to production readiness. We have gained valuable insights into service-based game development and are now in a better position to create a game that players can engage with for years.”
“The remake of Max Payne 1&2 has moved into production preparation. We have gained clarity on the style and scope of the game and have an exceptionally well-organized team working on it. With these results, we are excited about the project and its future success”.
Furthermore, Control 2 has been described by Virtala as an ambitious project that will have to remain in the proof-of-concept phase for a few more quarters. Finally, regarding the free-to-play game Vanguard, Remedy is discussing next steps with the publisher (Tencent), although the project is expected to exit the proof of concept phase by the end of 2023.
The commercial results of Remedy Entertainment
Remedy Entertainment shared all this information in its semi-annual investor report. The Finnish studio proudly underlined the excellent reception given to Alan Wake 2 (here is our review), but he also stated that it is too early to talk about sales.
Between January and September 2023, revenues decreased by 21.1%. On the bright side, development expenses were slightly lower than a year ago, as Alan Wake 2 was being polished; Furthermore, Alan Wake Remastered finally recouped its development and marketing investments in the last quarter.
