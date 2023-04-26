Remedy Entertainment has provided updates on its upcoming titles, including Alan Wake 2, the remake of Max Payne 1 and 2, Control 2 and Codename Condor.

The developer has shared its latest financial results for the first quarter of 2023, accompanied by some comments from CEO Tero Virtala who mentioned the sequel to Control and stated that development of the game has been progressing well since January, with the development team focusing on game mechanics and world-building. Additionally, the team worked on the visual aspect of the title.

With regard to Project Condor, the spin-off game as a service from Control, progress has been steady and the team has been working on gameplay design. In addition, the CEO stated that the team has found new ways to “utilize the existing assets and environments in the world of the original Control”.

The protagonist of Control

Virtala has also shared updates on Alan Wake 2, which has entered the final stage of production ahead of the game’s release later this year. The CEO says he was impressed with the quality of the game and said the title is very promising. “Alan Wake 2 is going to be a game that we will all be proud of and more importantly, I am sure it will be a game that players will love to play,” Virtual said in the release.

Besides, it is too development of the remakes of Max Payne 1 and 2 it’s progressing well and the game has moved on to the “proof-of-concept” phase. According to the press release, the game development team has focused on enhancing the core elements of the Max Payne games and bringing them to current generation platforms. “The Max Payne 1&2 remake has progressed well and the project moved into the proof-of-concept phase in the first quarter,” said the Remedy CEO. “The development team has worked efficiently to define the key elements of Max Payne and to bring the game to high quality consoles and PC today. We expect the project to continue to progress well and, as a result, the team size will gradually expand towards the end of the year.”

The team had also already confirmed that Alan Wake 2 will be released in 2023: the game will not be postponed.