Today has been a busy day for the franchise of Alan Wakebecause a few minutes ago the arrival of the video game was confirmed in its remastered version for switch. However, that was not all, since there was a little more talk of the sequel, of which new images were released with a dark and striking look.

The concept art was unveiled through the franchise’s 12th anniversary special video, in which Sam Lake talks about the experience of turning the gameplay around with this second installment. It is worth mentioning, that they only saw still images, leaving aside things like some cinematics CGI or a gameplay.

During the video there was also a piece of news that surely the most enthusiastic for Alan Wake 2 will be taken as a disappointment, since previously it had been mentioned that in the summer of 2022 the official reveal of the video game would take place. This is no longer going to happen, due to the development team not feeling ready to show a sneak peek.

This leads us to the assumption that the trailer will be revealed at some end of the year event, specifically during all the announcements that are coming out in The Game Awards. However, delaying things in advance is always synonymous with quality, something that also happened with Starfield, a game that will move to 2023 for internal development issues.

Alan Wake 2 is contemplated to reach Xbox Series X, PlayStation 5 and PC in 2023.

Via: comic book