Last year was one of the great revelations in the world of video games, and one of them was the alan wake 2, which was released to all those who have been waiting for the sequel for years. However, not much information has been shown in this regard, but it seems that its creators are very close to giving us more specific details.

This was declared by the creator of the saga to media such as gamesradar:

I feel like I never left Alan Wake behind. I always fully intended to return to it, there were always more stories to tell, and the characters and setting were too precious to forget. The story continued to grow and evolve through the years, and we created a new concept between each project. This time, after Control, everything finally fell into place.

Remedy notes that alan wake 2 it will be a survival horror experience, rather than an action game. That means some sections where waves of enemies spawned have been left behind a bit. Everything to have a greater rationing of the batteries that will be quite useful to reflect the adversaries and thus be able to put an end to them.

Something that should be emphasized is that Remedy is working with Epic Games to carry out alan wake 2 to next-generation consoles and pc. The company helped launch Remastered on the 2021which brought the game, along with its DLC. A version for Nintendo switches that just arrived in 2022 with some problems that are expected to be solved.

For now, its creators have preferred to keep many elements a mystery, so it is likely that some kind of trailer will be released in the following weeks or months. The perfect scenario could be E3 2023 either Summer Game Fest. To that we add that its launch year in 2023 remains firm despite having almost nothing on the table.

will come to PS5, Xbox Series X/S and PC.

Editor’s note: Without a doubt, it will be one of the games that has the greatest impact of the year in terms of horror, its competition could be Dead Space, which has already stunned locals and strangers.