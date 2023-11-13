Remedy Entertainment also recently updated on the future of Vanguardidentifying name of one of the projects under development by the Finnish team, which from now on will be called Kestrel is that it will no longer be free-to-play as previously announced, but for a fee.

Vanguard was announced years ago as one of several projects in development at Remedy, along with Alan Wake 2, the sequel to Control and other titles in the works. It is based on a collaboration with Tencentwhich financed the title in question and was supposed to be a free-to-play multiplayer.

Apparently, the volatility general market for games of this type has pushed Remedy to slightly review the characteristics of the project, which has now changed its name and business model.