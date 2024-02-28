Remedy Entertainment and 505 Games have announced a transaction under which all publishing, distribution, marketing and other rights rights to ControlCodename Condor, Control 2 and all future Control products will move to Remedy.

Remedy said: “The Control franchise is the heart of Remedy. Having acquired the full rights to Control, Condor and Control 2, Remedy is now able to make the right product and business decisions while focusing on the long-term growth of the franchise.”

It also states that “505 Games will continue to be the publisher of Control for a transition period ending December 31, 2024, under the terms of Control's original publishing agreement. Additionally, 505 Games will continue to administer existing B2B agreements for Control until the agreed upon expiration dates. After the transition period and expiration of these B2B agreements, 505 Games will have no future royalty or other rights to Control.”

Regarding the figures involved in this transaction, it is stated that “The maximum purchase price for the transaction is approx 17 million euroswhich is equivalent to the amount 505 Games has paid for the development of codename Condor and Control 2 to date, including a minor premium.”