Remedy just surprised gamers by unexpectedly announcing that they are already working on control 2. It is a sequel to the 2019 title that put us in control of Jesse Faden in a paranormal adventure. This continuation will come exclusively to the new generation of consoles and PC.

Source: Remedy

The announcement was made through an official blog on the Remedy site. Here game director Mikael Kasurinen talks a bit about what the first Control meant to them. He then mentions that his sequel is one of the most exciting projects he has ever worked on.

It may be a few years before we get our hands on this sequel. Since Kasurinen indicated that they are just in the planning stage. However, he assures that the wait will be worth it. In addition, it will be developed jointly by Remedy and 505 Games.

Control 2 will use Remedy’s Northlight Engine and will have quite a budget. According to the statement, they want this title to be a leap into the unknown just like its predecessor. Besides that it will be an unexpected trip. Let’s hope they don’t take long to give us more details.

What is Control?

Control is a 2019 video game that takes us to face paranormal events. In it we control Jesse Faden who finds a government agency dedicated to investigating these events. However, he finds him just as he is under attack from an unknown entity.

The game is basically a third person shooter, however its gameplay is quite varied with the use of psychic powers. In addition to that it includes elements of a metroidvania since you return to the same points several times but with different tools.

On its release it received a huge number of awards and very good reviews from critics. It actually became a huge hit for Remedy, which might explain why the sequel was made. Surely they will insist on making their next installment the same or even better than the previous one. Did you play the original?

