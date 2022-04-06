we thought that RockstarGames had already completely forgotten about the franchise of Max Payne, but fortunately, this was not entirely true. We say the above because RemedyEntertainment, authors of Control and Alan Wake, have teamed up with this studio to develop the remakes of MaxPayne 1 and 2, titles that hit the market in 2001 and 2003 respectively.

This news was confirmed by a post on the official blog of Remedywhere they mention that they will be recreating these two titles using their own engine known as Northlight Engine, which will also be used by Alan Wake 2. At the moment, it has been confirmed that these two games will arrive exclusively at PlayStation 5, Xbox Series X|S and PCso the last generation of consoles has been forgotten.

According to the post, Remedy will take full charge of its development, while rock star will be responsible for financing the project, which “will follow the same line as a typical Remedy AAA production.” Sadly, no more details were given about it, such as its launch window, so we will have to wait a while longer to have this information.

Publisher’s note: The news was certainly surprising, and it will be interesting to see what Remedy does with these two titles. In one of those, Rockstar is encouraged to launch Max Payne 4, although it would be preferable if they focused on GTA 6 for now.

Via: RemedyEntertainment