Making a game these days, especially a AAA one, is very expensive. While companies like Sony and Microsoft have the resources to shape these types of projects, not everyone is so lucky. This is how it has been revealed a union between Annapurna and Remedy Entertainment with the aim of, among other things, financing Control 2.

Through a statement, Remedy Entertainment has confirmed a new relationship with Remedy Entertainment, which has as its main objective the co-financing of the development of the sequel to Control. Along with this, Alan Wake and Control properties have been confirmed to be coming to film, television and beyond. This is what Sam Lake, creative director of the studio, had to say:

“I am absolutely thrilled (yay!) for this opportunity to expand the Alan Wake story and our entire Remedy connected universe into mediums beyond gaming, and to build all of this together in close collaboration – games, film, TV and other media too – as one unified vision. I am confident that Annapurna will be the perfect partner for us to make this dream a reality.”

Annapurna CEO Megan Ellison added:

“This agreement with Remedy isn’t just about adapting great games, but about breaking new ground in how companies can collaborate. By supporting Remedy’s initiative to self-publish, we’re putting our faith in their vision,” said Sanchez. “We know from experience that Remedy is a first-class game development partner, and we’re excited to share their work with an even wider audience by bringing the Control and Alan Wake universes to film, television, and beyond.”

In this way, Remedy will have the opportunity to make Control 2 the game they want so much And, most importantly, they will be in charge of publishing. Unfortunately, there isn’t much information yet on how Alan Wake and Control will be coming to new entertainment media, but those are details we’ll surely learn in the future. In related topics, you can learn more about the Alan Wake and Control series here.

Author’s Note:

Remedy has found a good partner. Annapurna has made clear its talent when it comes to financing projects with a lot of talent and being tied to a production of this size, they will surely deliver something of great value.

Via: Remedy