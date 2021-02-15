Remedy Entertainment has shared the economic study of the company this 2020 and the balance is tremendously positive. The study has managed to break all its historical records and pocket 13.2 million euros -more than double that in 2019, with 6.5 million euros-. This data is really curious knowing that Remedy has not published any game this last year.

Performance compared to Control Ray Tracing on next-gen consoles

It is clear that the person responsible for this unprecedented growth is Control, that despite being published in 2019 achieved a great impact in 2020, through factors such as the inclusion of the Xbox Game Pass or the various expansions that have completed the video game experience. In fact, the month with the most sales was November 2020 -15 months after launch- due to the deployment of various offers. The 2021 also looks very good for Control with its arrival in an optimized version to the new generation consoles.

Remedy achieves the best figures in its history thanks to Control

Remedy He is in a very sweet moment and he does not want to miss it, so they have been working on several projects simultaneously for some time. One of the most interesting will be Vanguard, made up of a team of developers who will make a game focused on cooperative and that will not have a triple A budget. The one that does have a large budget is the new exclusive Xbox Crossfire X tactical shooter, which will leave Remedy in the ‘story mode’.

Finnish studio CEO Markus Mäki further confirmed that they are collaborating with Epic Games to release two new games. After great works like Alan Wake or Quantum Break Remedy has found critical and public support with Control, thus earning a unique recognition when developing new projects.