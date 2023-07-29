Her slanted eyes, so catlike, contained the mystery of those paintings inhabited by strange beings and dream worlds painted by Remedios Varo, one of the greatest artists of Spanish surrealism. Now, 60 years after the goodbye of “a sorceress who left too soon” —in the words of André Breton—, her enigmatic gaze returns. And she does it with two unexpected trips. A major exhibition in Chicago, the first that the United States has dedicated to him since 2000, and the complete compilation of his written work, which brings together letters, dreams, stories, humorous recipes, examples of automatic writing, and unfinished projects, with unpublished texts by an avant-garde who drew with a pen and wrote with a brush. A total artist with a poetic filter in her eyes. A modern woman whose wandering life —first for family reasons, then because of the Civil War and finally because of the Nazi occupation of Paris— ended in a permanent Mexican exile.

More information

All this permeates his writings, which had remained hidden for decades or whose publication had been fragmentary, dispersed, almost clandestine. Now, Isabel Castells, professor of Spanish Literature at the University of La Laguna and an expert in surrealism and the Spanish Republican exile, has compiled them in the book the fabric of dreams (Renaissance). This is a unique opportunity to visit the workshop where the art of Remedios Varo was crafted: those private notebooks where the painter poured out her humor, her fears, her anxieties with more freedom than on the canvas, her inventive creator of worlds that would improve that violent society that surrounded her and that determined part of her life.

Portrait of Remedios Varo in the exhibition ‘Addicted to Remedios Varo. New Legacy’ at the Museum of Modern Art (MAM), in Mexico City in 2018. Jose Mendez (EFE)

The book reveals some of Remedios Varo’s games, such as choosing a name at random from the phone book and sending a letter like this to that address: “Dear Unknown: I totally don’t know if you are a lonely man or a father of a family, if you are a You may be a shy introvert or a cheerful extrovert, but either way, maybe you’re bored and want to jump boldly into a group of strangers hoping to hear something that will interest or distract you. Also, the fact of being curious and even somewhat restless is already an incentive, for this reason I suggest that you come and spend the end of the year at house number… on street…”.

The photographer Kati Horna, the writer Octavio Paz, the painter and writer Leonora Carrington, her photographer husband Chiki Weisz, and other bohemians from an unrepeatable Mexico were going to attend that party. Who knows if the party took place. Who knows if that stranger attended. What we do know is the end of that letter from Remedios Varo, where he writes the following to the unknown addressee: “On second thought, I think I’m crazier than a goat. Do not get the illusion that the room will be traversed by the aurora borealis or by your grandmother’s ectoplasm, nor will a rain of hams fall nor will anything in particular happen and, just as I give you these assurances, I hope it is not you or a gangster nor a drunk. We are almost teetotalers and half vegetarians”.

‘Taurus’, by Remedios Varo, 1962. Rodrigo Chapa (VEGAP)

It is a sample of unorthodox material, elusive at times, always light and refreshing, to which Isabel Castells puts order and context in this unique volume. The professor emphasizes that Remedios Varo did not write, unlike other authors in Spanish exile, memoirs such as those of María Teresa de León or Concha Méndez, nor a diary that gave an account of her vital and creative experiences, such as the one written by Manuela Ballester . “Neither do we have an extensive epistolary that, as in the case of Rosa Chacel or María Lejárraga, allows us to reconstruct their personal relationships and her ideas about life and art”, she points out.

However, his writings have something unique in the sad panorama of exile: they respond to a desire to have fun writing letters or short stories, devising unrepresentable plays or transcribing his dreams. A dreamlike material as a source of inspiration, as a liminal zone between the intangible and the real, that porous zone unrealistic where that truth is incubated other inseparable from life and how fruitful it was in Varo’s mind.

Here’s a dream: Leonora Carrington had given birth to a baby who was born with a red sword at her belt that was part of her body, a sword that was alive and that was also flesh with blood circulation. Here are the ingredients of a recipe by Remedios Varo “to provoke erotic dreams”: a kilo of strong root, three white chickens, a head of garlic, four kilos of honey, a mirror, two calf livers, a brick, two tongs for clothing, a corset with whalebones, two false mustaches and hats to taste. The explanation is pure playful surrealism.

‘Useless science, or the alchemist’, by Remedios Varo, 1955. Rodrigo Chapa (VEGAP)

Perhaps the most substantial texts in this volume are the explanations for her paintings written by Varo herself. A sample: on her oil entitled Homeless, the artist —who esteemed freedom above all else— describes the clothes of her homeless man and the prisons they bring to him. “On one side of the suit there is a nook that is equivalent to the living room, there is a hanging portrait and three books, on his chest he carries a pot where he grows a rose, a finer and more delicate plant than the ones he finds in those woods, but he needs the portrait, the rose (longing for a little garden in a house) and her cat; she is not truly free ”.

The largest international sample

Parallel to this publication, the Art Institute of Chicago is going to revisit the work of Remedios Varo. And he will do it with another look at the painter’s back room. To that workshop of dreams. The exhibition, titled Remedios Varo: Science Fictionsbrings together 60 works created between 1955 and 1963 that come from 10 public and private collections in Europe and America.

It is the largest exhibition for a non-Hispanic public that has ever been done on Varo. It is the first exhibition dedicated to a female surrealist painter offered by this art institute, a benchmark in the legacy of artists associated with surrealism. This American claim by Remedios Varo is the fruit of exhaustive research by an interdisciplinary team of independent curators, curators, and scholars from Chicago, Mexico City, New York, and Austin.

‘The escape’, by remedios Varo, 1961. Rodrigo Chapa

As Caitlin Haskell, one of the two curators of the exhibition, explains to EL PAÍS, there are two big questions that run through the entire sample. “The first has to do with the esoteric sources from which Varo drew his theme, sources such as music, magic, alchemy, the occult, literature, archeology or geology. The second question addresses the truly unique approach that he took to creating his work,” Haskell states.

To this end, the exhibition reproduces that “intimate space” for creation, where Remedios Varo’s work process shines through in sketches, 11 notebooks and a selection of ephemeral study material. These working materials constitute a kind of prelude to the dreams that would lead to the paintings. They also allow you to immerse yourself in the techniques and manipulations of materials that characterize the artist born in Anglés (Girona). A woman, she underlines the exhibition catalogue, who looked to science as a source for history, but who never lost sight of the mystery of matter and its metaphysical potential. A painter who relied on the membranes of dreams to create alternative worlds and futures.

‘Creation of birds’, by Remedios Varo, 1957. Rodrigo Chapa (VEGAP)

All the culture that goes with you awaits you here. subscribe

babelia The literary novelties analyzed by the best critics in our weekly bulletin RECEIVE IT