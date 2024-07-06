The hypertensioneither high blood pressureis a common health problem that affects millions of people worldwide. If left unchecked, it can lead to serious complications such as heart disease, stroke and kidney failure.

Fortunately, there are various natural ways to help control blood pressure, and one of them is the consumption of teasSome herbs and spices have diuretic, vasodilatory and relaxing properties that can help reduce blood pressure effectively.

In this article, we present to you 8 delicious and easy-to-prepare teas that can help you keep your blood pressure under control:

1. Horsetail Tea: This herb has a powerful diuretic action that promotes the elimination of excess fluids from the body, which helps reduce blood volume and, consequently, blood pressure.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon dried horsetail branch

1 cup of water

Preparation:

Place the water in a pot and bring to a boil.

Turn off the heat, add the horsetail branch, cover the pot and let it sit for 5-10 minutes.

Strain and drink up to 2 cups a day for 7 days in a row.

Important: This tea is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women, children under 12 years of age, or people with heart failure, low blood pressure or kidney disease.

2. Hibiscus Flower Tea: Also known as hibiscus, this flower is rich in anthocyanins and flavonoids, compounds that help relax blood vessels and reduce blood pressure.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon dried hibiscus flowers

400 ml of water

Preparation:

Boil the water in a pot.

Turn off the heat, add the hibiscus flowers, cover the pot and let it sit for 5 minutes.

Strain and drink up to 2 cups a day.

Precautions: People taking medication to control blood pressure or diabetes should consult their doctor before consuming this tea, as its components may alter the effects of these medications. In addition, its consumption should only be done under medical supervision in pregnant or breastfeeding women, children under 12 years of age and people with liver or kidney disease.

3. Ginger Tea: This ancient root has anti-inflammatory, antioxidant, vasodilatory and anticoagulant properties that improve the elasticity of the arteries, facilitate blood circulation and help balance blood pressure.

Ingredients:

2-3 cm grated fresh ginger

200 ml of water

Preparation:

Place the water and ginger in a pot and boil for 10 minutes.

Turn off the heat, cover the pot and let it cool.

Strain and drink. You can consume up to 3 cups of ginger tea per day.

Considerations: People who are taking medications for blood pressure, diabetes, blood thinners or anti-inflammatories should only drink ginger tea under the supervision of a doctor, as it may interfere with the effect of these medications. Ginger tea is contraindicated in children under 6 years of age and in people with gallstones or stomach irritation. Although considered safe during pregnancy, it should only be consumed under medical guidance.

4. Olive Leaf Tea: This infusion contains polyphenols that help regulate blood pressure by relaxing blood vessels. It also has a calming and relaxing effect that helps control anxiety symptoms related to hypertension.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon chopped olive leaves

100 ml of water

Preparation:

Heat the water in a pot.

Add the olive leaves, cover the pot and let it sit for 5-10 minutes.

Strain and drink. You can consume up to 200 ml of this tea per day for up to 4 weeks.

Contraindications: Its use is contraindicated during pregnancy, breastfeeding and in children under 18 years of age. People who take diuretics or who have kidney problems should only consume this tea under medical supervision.

5. Garlic Tea: Garlic contains allicin, a sulfur compound with antioxidant, anti-inflammatory and vasodilatory properties that increase the dilation of blood vessels and improve blood circulation, making it an excellent home remedy for hypertension.

Ingredients:

1 clove of garlic, crushed or minced

1 cup of water

Preparation:

Boil the water in a pot.

Turn off the heat, add the crushed or chopped garlic.

Cover the pot, let it sit for 5 minutes and strain.

Drink 1 cup of this tea a day.

Important: Garlic tea should not be consumed by children under 2 years of age or by people with gastritis, gastric ulcer, low blood pressure or bleeding. In addition, its consumption during pregnancy or breastfeeding should only be done under medical guidance. People who take blood pressure medications or blood thinners should also consult with their doctor before consuming this tea.

6. Chamomile Tea: This infusion contains flavonoids, polyphenols that promote the elasticity and health of the arteries, improving blood circulation. It also has soothing properties that help relax blood vessels and reduce blood pressure.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon dried chamomile flowers

1 cup of water

Preparation:

Boil water in a pot or kettle.

Turn off the heat, add the chamomile flowers, cover the pot and let it sit for 5 minutes.

Strain and drink. It is recommended to drink up to 4 cups of this tea per day.

Considerations: Chamomile tea is not indicated for infants under 6 months of age. People taking blood thinners, sedatives, painkillers or other medications should consult with their doctor before consuming it. Chamomile tea (Matricaria recutita) can be used during pregnancy and breastfeeding, while Roman chamomile tea (Chamaemelum nobile) should be avoided in these situations.

7. Turmeric Tea: This spice contains curcumin, a polyphenol with antioxidant properties that improve the function of blood vessels, promote their relaxation and regulate blood pressure.

Ingredients:

1 teaspoon turmeric powder

150 ml of water

Preparation:

Boil the water, turn off the heat and add the turmeric powder.

Cover the pot, let it sit for 10 minutes, then drink.

You can consume up to 3 cups of this tea a day.

Contraindications: Turmeric tea is contraindicated in people who take anticoagulants or who have bile duct obstruction due to gallstones. During pregnancy or breastfeeding, it should only be consumed under medical supervision.

8. Malojillo Tea: This infusion has diuretic properties that help eliminate excess fluid from the body through urine, which contributes to controlling blood pressure. In addition, the citral, limonene and geraniol present in malojillo, compounds with antioxidant and anti-inflammatory properties, also promote the relaxation of the arteries, improving blood circulation and preventing hypertension.

Ingredients:

1 tablespoon fresh malojillo leaves

1 cup of water

Preparation:

Boil the water, add the malojillo leaves, cover the pot and let it sit for 5 minutes.

Strain and drink. You can consume up to 4 cups of this tea per day.

Contraindications: Malojillo tea is not recommended for pregnant or breastfeeding women. In addition, it should not be consumed by children under 18 years of age or by people with heart, kidney or liver disease. People taking medications with a sedative effect or to control blood pressure should consult their doctor before consuming this tea.