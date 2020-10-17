E.s has so far been considered the great hope for corona patients: As the only agent that directly attacks the virus, Remdesivir had been able to show in studies that it can accelerate the healing of infected people in hospitals. The manufacturer had only last week Gilead Science the results are published in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine.

Since July, the drug has been part of the standard therapy for particularly severely affected patients, at least in intensive care units. It is possible that one was optimistic too early: On Thursday American calendar, international researchers published the results of a major study by the World Health Organization: In the past six months, they gave the drug to 2,750 corona patients worldwide – in 405 hospitals in 30 countries.

It did not help them: Compared to fellow sufferers who received a dummy drug instead, they neither had a better chance of surviving nor of avoiding artificial respiration. Nor had they recovered to the point where they could leave the clinic.

Unfortunately, the same also applied to three other Covid 19 hopefuls in the Solidarity study: the anti-malaria drug hydroxychloroquine, the combination of the two HIV drugs lopinavir and ritonavir and the body’s own messenger substance interferon. When a virus infection occurs, interferon puts the body in a kind of alarm state – and was given to the test subjects alone or in combination with the other agents. In total, more than 11,300 subjects took part in the study, which was financed by the WHO.

However, the biggest disappointment by far is Remdesivir’s poor performance. With all other medicines, there had been indications from studies at least beforehand that one should not expect too much from them. With the Gilead drug, however, the EU was so optimistic last month that it had ordered half a million therapy sets – the list price is around 2400 euros.

Remdesivir is a so-called nucleotide analog. It is very similar to one of the building blocks that make up the genetic make-up molecule RNA – and from which coronaviruses are made. This molecule contains the complete instructions for a new virus, including a copier, the enzyme RNA polymerase. When the coronavirus attacks a cell in the body, the cell’s machinery reads the virus genetic material and uses it to build new virus proteins and also the RNA polymerase. It starts its work and begins to make many copies of the virus RNA. New coronaviruses are built, they leave the cell and infect others – a chain reaction.

This is where remdesivir comes into play: It offers itself to RNA polymerase as a deceptively real RNA building block. But as soon as it is incorporated into the RNA strand by the enzyme, the copying process stops and the coronaviruses stop copying. Remdesivir prevents coronaviruses from multiplying – at least in the laboratory.

German doctors are skeptical

But what works in the laboratory doesn’t necessarily have to do it in the clinic. And so after the months in which Covid-19 patients around the world were treated with Remdesivir, not everyone was euphoric. For example, in July the German Medical Association’s Medicines Commission missed evidence that Remdesivir can do more than shorten the duration of illness from 15 to ten days in hospital patients with shortness of breath. Wolf-Dieter Ludwig, its chairman, sees this criticism clearly confirmed by the new results. At that time, following the first promising preliminary results, the drug was approved in an urgent procedure in Europe. In fact, in all three previous investigations on the subject, Gilead has failed to demonstrate that the active ingredient also prevents corona deaths. Even the company could only see one trend in this direction.

Even with a lot of goodwill, nothing of this can be seen in the Solidarity study: eleven percent of those affected who received the remedy worldwide could not be saved. Among those who received only a placebo in addition to the usual therapy, the figure was 11.2 percent.

Scientifically, such a small difference is nothing that suggests that it was due to sheer chance. The result was no better when the researchers combined the data from all previous studies. This completely rules out the possibility of the active ingredient preventing a substantial number of deaths, the scientists themselves write in their article.

The manufacturer Gilead does not want to give up so easily: The solidarity data, argument number one, have not yet been checked by independent scientists, the company criticizes. This criticism cannot be dismissed out of hand. The study will soon appear in the “New England Journal of Medicine” – only such a publication is connected with a thorough control.

Argument number two: Gilead doubts that the study was actually carried out according to current scientific standards. When doctors in so many different countries jointly test a drug, it is said, no one can guarantee that the same basic conditions – for example comparable patients, similar technical standards – will actually prevail in all locations. Wolf-Dieter Ludwig also sees this as a point of criticism. But also the great strength of Solidarity: The normal doctors test a drug in their everyday life on different patients with COVID-19. The results are actually so clear, the authors themselves write in their article, that such influencing factors can only exert a negligible influence.

He says he is not really surprised by the news Stefan Kluge, Head of Intensive Care Medicine at Eppendorf University Hospital in Hamburg. He and his colleagues had already taken a differentiated look at the effect of Remdesivir, which is not difficult to notice: “In the intensive care unit, of course, you want more than just a shortening of the duration of the illness.” That fewer patients need artificial ventilation, for example, or above all, that more survive. Only two thirds to half of these patients currently manage to leave the intensive care unit alive. Miracles were never expected in the fight against such a malicious virus. Ebola, too, has remained a deadly disease despite all efforts. But he had hoped for a reduction in death rates.

Beware of hasty judgment

As far as the assessment of the study itself is concerned, he is still cautious: First one would have to see all the data checked and published in a specialist journal. But only a few WHO studies fail because of this. And should it come to that, he says, the new results will certainly have an impact on the guidelines. Means: Then Remdesivir is given less often or only to selected groups.

How smart is too Clemens Wendter, Chief Physician of Infectious Diseases and Tropical Medicine as well as head of the special unit there for highly contagious, life-threatening infections from the Munich Clinic Schwabing, is not exactly happy about the results of the Solidarity study published in advance: They are “not entirely unexpected, but no less disappointing”. Until the publication has been scientifically tested, Remdesivir will remain the clinical standard – “with regard to the drug, the principle in dubio pro reo applies, in case of doubt for the accused”.

The advance publication is not at a good time for the manufacturing company Gilead: Production there is already running at full speed, just last week the EU Commission secured purchase rights for an additional 500,000 doses of the remdesivir-based anti-virus drug Veklury. In July there was already a first contract to care for 30,000 patients in the EU. If the drug is actually of no use to the patient, it will sooner or later fall out of the treatment guidelines for Covid 19 patients.