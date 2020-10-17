E.s has so far been considered the great hope for corona patients: As the only agent that directly attacks the virus, Remdesivir had been able to show in studies that it can accelerate the healing of infected people in hospitals.

Just last week, the manufacturer Gilead Science published the results in the prestigious New England Journal of Medicine. Since July, the drug has been part of the standard therapy for particularly severely affected patients, at least in intensive care units.

It is possible that one was optimistic too early: On Thursday American calendar, international researchers published the results of a major study by the World Health Organization: In the past six months, they gave the drug to 2,750 corona patients worldwide – in 405 hospitals in 30 countries.

It didn’t help them.