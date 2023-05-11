Thursday, May 11, 2023
Remco Evenepol has a bruise, but will continue in the Giro d'Italia

by admin_l6ma5gus
May 11, 2023
in Sports
0
Remco Evenepoel


close

Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel.

Remco Evenepoel.

The Belgian crashed twice in the fifth stage.

the belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step), who suffered two falls in the fifth stage of the Italy spin, He underwent radiological tests to rule out fractures, although in a first assessment “it does not appear that he has anything broken,” according to the team.

Evenepoel suffered a first fall at kilometer 20 of the stage after a dog crossed him on the road, and with less than 3 kilometers to go the world champion crashed on the asphalt again.

The winner of the Vuelta got up without apparent damage and entered the Salerno finish line on his bicycle, but the squad has already warned in a statement that he will continue in the race.

It has strong blows

“After the first accident, things seemed to be going well for Remco, which at the time was a huge relief,” he said. Toon Cruyt, doctor at Soudal Quick-Step.

He added: “The problem is that after his second crash he has a lot of pain on his right side and a bruise with contraction of the muscles and some problems in the sacrum. Hopefully with a good massage and osteopathic treatment followed by a good night After a rest, things will be better. We will know more on Thursday morning, but what is certain is that the sixth stage will be difficult for him.”

Evenepoel handed over the Giro lead last Tuesday to the Danish Andreas Leknessund, who defended it on a day spent by rain, wet ground and falls.
