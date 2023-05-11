Remco Evenepol has a bruise, but will continue in the Giro d’Italia

You have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Remco Evenepoel.
The Belgian crashed twice in the fifth stage.
Find the validation of The Lie Buster at the end of the news.
the belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step), who suffered two falls in the fifth stage of the Italy spin, He underwent radiological tests to rule out fractures, although in a first assessment “it does not appear that he has anything broken,” according to the team.
Evenepoel suffered a first fall at kilometer 20 of the stage after a dog crossed him on the road, and with less than 3 kilometers to go the world champion crashed on the asphalt again.
The winner of the Vuelta got up without apparent damage and entered the Salerno finish line on his bicycle, but the squad has already warned in a statement that he will continue in the race.
It has strong blows
“After the first accident, things seemed to be going well for Remco, which at the time was a huge relief,” he said. Toon Cruyt, doctor at Soudal Quick-Step.
He added: “The problem is that after his second crash he has a lot of pain on his right side and a bruise with contraction of the muscles and some problems in the sacrum. Hopefully with a good massage and osteopathic treatment followed by a good night After a rest, things will be better. We will know more on Thursday morning, but what is certain is that the sixth stage will be difficult for him.”
Evenepoel handed over the Giro lead last Tuesday to the Danish Andreas Leknessund, who defended it on a day spent by rain, wet ground and falls.
(Remco Evenepoel: brutal fall in the Giro d’Italia because of a dog)
Blijft een naar mannetje die Remco, met al zijn gebaartjes, praten also of hij God is, zijn gezichtsuitdrukking, gewoon zijn hele manier van doen. Zal nooit geliefd worden bij grote publiek. Deze 2e val, gelukkig zijn eigen schuld of him. Maar toch eerst iemand anders schuld geven… 🤢bah pic.twitter.com/WHVaw1eORD
—Richard Slabbekoorn (@richardslab) May 10, 2023
