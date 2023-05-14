Belgian Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) won, as expected, the ninth stage of the Giro d’Italia, a 35-kilometre time trial between Savignano sul Rubicone and Cesena. However, the differences that he drew were not so forceful.

In the rain and on a cold day, Evenepoel was less expeditious than on previous occasions but won the stage ahead of two Ineos cyclists, the British Geraint Thomas and Tao Geoghegan Hart, whom he beat by just one and two seconds respectively.

It is the second victory in this Giro for the reigning long-distance road world champion, after the one he achieved in the prologue, a week ago, also in a time trial.

The 23-year-old Belgian had later ceded the pink jersey to the Norwegian Tobias Leknessund, who led the race from Tuesday to Sunday.

The other great contender for the final victory, the Slovenian Primoz Roglic, saved the furniture and lost only 17 seconds with respect to Evenepoel.

Overall, Evenepoel leads Thomas by 45 seconds and Roglic by 47 before the first rest day on Monday.

Remco was satisfied with what was achieved. “We have had a good performance. This first place for me is very good, now we are going to receive the help of the team for what comes. Now we have to hold the shirt”, declared the Belgian at the end of the fraction.

This is how Colombians go

The Colombians did a time trial within their possibilities. Rigoberto Urán (EF EasyPost) was the best placed, losing 2 minutes and 5 seconds with Evenepoel. He finished in box 31.



The performance of Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain) was also acceptable, taking into account that he is not a specialist in this type of course. He was 39, at 2 minutes and 41 seconds.

Overall, Buitrago is the best placed and is still in the top 20: he is eighteenth, 5 minutes and 5 seconds behind Evenepoel.

General ranking

1. Remco Evenepoel (Soudal-Quick Step) 34h 33min 42 sec

2. Geraint Thomas (Ineos Grenadiers) at 45 seconds

3. Primoz Roglic (Jumbo-Visma) at 47 seconds

4. Tao Geoghean-Hart (Ineos Grenadiers) at 50 seconds

5. Joao Almeida (UAE Team Emirates) 1 min away

The Colombians

18. Santiago Buitrago (Bahrain-Victorius), 5 min 5 sec

22. Rigoberto Urán (EF EasyPost), 6 min 23 sec

24. Einer Rubio (Movistar Team), 7 min 27 sec

138. Fernando Gaviria (Movistar Team), at 1h 39 min 53 sec

with Efe

