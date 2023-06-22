Friday, June 23, 2023
Remco Evenepoel: this was his fall at the Belgian Cycling Nationals

by admin_l6ma5gus
June 22, 2023
in Sports
Remco Evenepoel: this was his fall at the Belgian Cycling Nationals

Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel.

Remco Evenepoel.

Wet floor, closed curve and to the ground.

The current champion of the Back to Spain, the Belgian, Remco Evenepoel, suffered a fall this Thursday, when he was competing in the individual time trial of the nationals of Belgium.

Evenepoel was going to take the curve to the right, but the wet ground prevented him from getting through, his bike skidded and he crashed.
no consequences

The young cyclist left the road, ended up on the grass, but got up well, although he lost the rhythm of the competition.

Evenepoel had to withdraw from the Italy spin because he tested positive for covid-19, after winning the time trial stage and was returning to the competition.
