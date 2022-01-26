Thursday, January 27, 2022
Remco Evenepoel sends encouragement to Egan Bernal

by admin_l6ma5gus
January 26, 2022
in Sports
Remco Evenepoel

The Belgian expressed solidarity with the Colombian cyclist.

the belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel, from Quick Step, sent a message of encouragement to Colombian Egan Bernal, the victim of a serious accident after colliding at high speed with a bus during training on a Colombian highway.

“Egan, I wish you all the strength and motivation for a speedy recovery, you will come back stronger champion!” Evenepoel posted on his Twitter account along with a photo of both.

Bernal, 25, suffered fractures in some vertebrae, in the right femur and patella and in several ribs, and also had a pulmonary perforation.

(Also read: Egan Bernal has movement in all four extremities)

But the reigning Giro d’Italia champion and 2019 Tour de France winner is awake from surgeries and moving his limbs. Evenepoel, 21, starred in 2020 in a spectacular fall in a descent that left him out of the competition for several months.

Looking ahead to his second season since the accident, after a 2021 in which he was slow to start competing, Evenepoel has set the Vuelta a España and the Ardennes classics as his goal for this year.

EFE

