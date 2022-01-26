Remco Evenepoel sends encouragement to Egan Bernal

the belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel, from Quick Step, sent a message of encouragement to Colombian Egan Bernal, the victim of a serious accident after colliding at high speed with a bus during training on a Colombian highway.

“Egan, I wish you all the strength and motivation for a speedy recovery, you will come back stronger champion!” Evenepoel posted on his Twitter account along with a photo of both.

Bernal, 25, suffered fractures in some vertebrae, in the right femur and patella and in several ribs, and also had a pulmonary perforation.

But the reigning Giro d’Italia champion and 2019 Tour de France winner is awake from surgeries and moving his limbs. Evenepoel, 21, starred in 2020 in a spectacular fall in a descent that left him out of the competition for several months.

Looking ahead to his second season since the accident, after a 2021 in which he was slow to start competing, Evenepoel has set the Vuelta a España and the Ardennes classics as his goal for this year.

EFE