Remco Evenepoel knew exactly what to do as he finished cycling in the center of Cesena after an exhausting 35 kilometer time trial. Surrounded by a mob of photographers, cameramen and journalists who all wanted something from him, just after he had won by a second. But the winner was not distracted by anyone. He focused solely on that one recovery drink, which he took from a caretaker while riding and drank it down in one gulp. Man with a mission. In two weeks, at the end of the Giro d’Italia in Rome, Evenepoel must and will be on the podium in the leader’s pink jersey.

The Belgian world champion looked back on Sunday’s time trial with mixed feelings. He may have won and took back the pink, but the differences were much smaller than with his win last week in the opening time trial: one second on the Briton Geraint Thomas, two on his teammate Tao Geoghegan Hart and seventeen seconds on the Slovenian Primoz Roglic , in advance his biggest rival this Giro.

“This was certainly not my best time trial,” Evenepoel concluded afterwards at the Belgian TV channel Sporza. “But we can be happy with the victory and the pink jersey.” What was he going to do on Monday’s rest day? “I have to rest well, because the past few days have not been my best days on the bike.”

‘Bit stupid’

Saturday before the time trial, the leader of Soudal-Quickstep had already received a sensitive blow. In the stage from Terni to Fossombrone won by the young Irishman Ben Healy after a long solo, Roglic attacked fiercely on the last climb. Evenepoel could not follow and also had to let go of the Ineos duo Thomas and Geoghegan Hart. The Belgian eventually lost fourteen seconds to his three attackers. “It was not my best day,” said Evenepoel at the team bus. “I would have done better like Thomas: up at my own pace.” Now he forced himself with a futile jump to Roglic. “It is another lesson I learn from an experienced rider. A little sad, a little stupid maybe. I had the legs to follow, but if I use them wrong it’s an extra pity. Hopefully tomorrow I can grab a few seconds or a minute.”

Was it a bluff or would Evenepoel destroy everyone in the time trial, just like last Saturday? “Here, people are going to spread rumors that it is no longer beautiful,” exulted Sporza reporter Carl Berteele after passing through the first intermediate point after thirteen kilometers. The Belgian favorite had a rocket start: eleven seconds ahead of Thomas, fourteen ahead of Geoghegan Hart and no less than 31 seconds ahead of Roglic.

But at the second intermediate point, after 23 kilometers, the lead was already smaller and after intermediate point three (29 kilometers) Evenepoel was even a fraction behind Thomas. To finally win by a second difference. “I started way too fast,” the winner looked back. “I didn’t plan my time trial properly.”

After a week at the Giro, Evenepoel leads Thomas by 45 seconds. Roglic is 47 seconds behind. The best Dutchman is Tymen Arensman, who has climbed to thirteenth place after a seventh place in the time trial at 3.17 minutes. The Belgian rosette wearer remains confident in the outcome of his mission. “You also have to accept the lesser days, collect them and then continue. The Giro is still long.”