The Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoeldouble Olympic champion, suffered a serious accident on Tuesday morning when he collided with a van during training. After transfer to the nearest hospital, tests showed fractures in the rib, right shoulder blade and right handinjuries that will be evaluated in depth after being transferred to the Herentals hospital, as announced by the Soudal Quick-Step team.

“Following an incident during training today, Remco Evenepoel was taken to hospital where it was revealed that he suffered fractures to his rib, right shoulder blade and right hand. Remco was taken to Erasmus Hospital Anderlecht shortly after the incident, where He was initially evaluated. Now he will travel to Herentals hospital, where together with the medical staff of Soudal Quick-Stepthey will further evaluate his injuries and decide the path to follow for his recovery,” his team confirmed hours after the news of his accident became known.

The details of the spectacular accident

The news of the accident of the young 24-year-old Belgian runner It was known around noon this Tuesdaywhen social networks began to fill with images of the runner being treated by emergency personnel and his bicycle frame completely destroyed.

The events took place in Oetingen, within the province of Bravante Flemish, Belgium, where the champion he was training alone. As far as is known, according to local media, the runner collided with a delivery van from a well-known local company that had one of its doors open.

He was unable to avoid it and the vehicle door was completely destroyed, as witnesses to the events stated. For their part, these people present assured that the cyclist, visibly affectedremained on the ground for several minutes until he was treated by medical personnel.

He was immediately transferred to the nearest hospital and the good news did not take long to arrive, as It was Evenepoel himself who contacted his father to tell him what had happened: “We still don’t know very well what happened. Remco has been transferred to the Erasme hospital in Anderlecht and is supervised by a medical team. He sent us a message from his cell phone and we hope he is okay. According to what they said, he fell after colliding with an open door of a BPost van,” said his father, Patrick Evenepoel.

The team’s official statement conveys, however, a message of calm about the condition of a rider who, most likely, will need some recovery time before getting back on the bike.