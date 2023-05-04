Remco Evenepoel has few doubts prior to the Giro d’Italia: he can also take on this major cycling race. The Belgian world champion calls his preparation for the race that starts on Saturday ‘perfect’. After winning Liège-Bastogne-Liège at the end of last month, Evenepoel has received confirmation that he is at the top of his game and can beat Jumbo-Visma leader Primoz Roglic.

