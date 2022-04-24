Monday, April 25, 2022
Remco Evenepoel, champion in Liège; Daniel Martinez, fourth; Higuita, fifth

by admin_l6ma5gus
April 24, 2022
in Sports
Remco Evenepoel

Remco Evenepoel

The Quick-Step youngster got his first ‘monument’ this Sunday.

The young Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step), 22, conquered his first ‘monument’ by winning this Sunday alone in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the ‘dean’ of the classics.

Evenepoel and his first ‘monument’

Remco Evenepoel

Evenepoel, who spent 6h 12:38 to complete the 257.2 kilometers of the route, led a small group by 48 seconds, in which the Belgian Quinten Hermans (Interarché-Wanty) won second place ahead from his compatriot Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma), third.

(Also read: Luis Díaz, ‘the language barrier’ and his relationship with the Liverpool captain).

Soachuno Daniel Felipe Martínez (Ineos) entered fourth in the first batch. Sergio Higuita (Bora) from Antioquia was fifth, with the same time.

SPORTS
*With EFE

