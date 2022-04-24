Remco Evenepoel, champion in Liège; Daniel Martinez, fourth; Higuita, fifth

you have created your account in EL TIEMPO. Know and personalize your profile.
Remco Evenepoel
The Quick-Step youngster got his first ‘monument’ this Sunday.
April 24, 2022, 10:10 AM
The young Belgian cyclist Remco Evenepoel (Quick Step), 22, conquered his first ‘monument’ by winning this Sunday alone in Liège-Bastogne-Liège, the ‘dean’ of the classics.
Evenepoel and his first ‘monument’
Evenepoel, who spent 6h 12:38 to complete the 257.2 kilometers of the route, led a small group by 48 seconds, in which the Belgian Quinten Hermans (Interarché-Wanty) won second place ahead from his compatriot Wout Van Aert (Jumbo Visma), third.
Soachuno Daniel Felipe Martínez (Ineos) entered fourth in the first batch. Sergio Higuita (Bora) from Antioquia was fifth, with the same time.
SPORTS
*With EFE
