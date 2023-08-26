Evenepoel, number one number in the Vuelta, at the presentation on Thursday. Manu Bruque (EFE)

The penultimate Sunday of July, the 23rd, changed everything. Jonas Vingegaard, having won the Tour, announced that he would ride the Tour. Remco Evenepoel’s face changed. The 2022 winner, who thought that he would only have to deal in Spain with the defeated, Juan Ayuso, Enric Mas, Primoz Roglic, and with some higher mountains, the Tourmalet or the Angliru, discovered that to repeat victory he would have to be able to beat the best three-week racer of the decade, the unwavering Dane in the mountains and almost unbeatable in time trials.

The fabulous Belgian discovered that his Vuelta, his return to his favorite territory, Spain, to a three-week test four months after leaving the Giro de Rosa sick with covid, would not be an easy path, but a colossal challenge. Perhaps for this reason, after winning the Glasgow World Time Trial a jersey rainbow that he will premiere on Saturday with his Soudal-Quick Step teammates, the self-nicknamed pack of wolves, in the inaugural team time trial through the streets and avenues of Barcelona –15 kilometers between Somorrostro beach and Avenida de la Reina María Cristina – , Evenepoel steps aside – “after the abandonment in the Giro I have not prepared the Vuelta like last year, so I cannot say that I have come to win it”, he says. “There is so much level, moreover, that my goal is to win one stage, at least, and get on the podium”—and let the light of the spotlights dazzle the Jumbo directly in search of the contradictions of a team that aligns the winner of the Giro , and from three Vueltas before Evenepoel ended his streak, Primoz Roglic, and Tour winner Jonas Vingegaard in his first summer with two three-week races.

The relationship between the two colossi in the last four seasons reflects the controlled evolution of their Jumbo, the almost business strategy of the Dutch team to manage relationships between their leaders. Vingegaard’s first race was the Vuelta de la Pandemic, in the fall of 2020, in which he, almost youthful, helped Roglic to his second consecutive victory. In 2021, he maintained the power relationship, initially a herd-leader, and this was seen in Itzulia, but in the Tour, the Slovenian, always unhappy in the big loop, he fell on the third day: promoted to leadership, Vingegaard finished second behind untouchable Pogacar. In 2022, Vingegaard’s ascendant already clear, the Dane allowed himself to be beaten by the Slovenian in the Dauphiné to motivate him to return the favor with his attacks in the Galibier that ended Pogacar’s resistance in the Tour. In 2023, after winning one the Giro and the other the Tour, they met together for the first time in the Vuelta. Curiosity about their relationship increases. And Vingegaard tries to dilute it. “It has gone very well for us, collaborating the other two times,” says the Dane. “There is no reason to decide which of the two is the leader in the Vuelta.”

Like Evenepoel, the other runners lower their public profile taking advantage of the strength of the Jumbo. Juan Ayuso, the same as last year, after finishing third at the age of 20 behind the Belgian and Enric Mas on the Cibeles podium, declared that in 2023 he would go for the final victory, he now remembers that an insidious injury had him stopped until April, and that this year it’s time to continue improving little by little together with his partner in the UAE Joao Almeida. And Enric Mas, who is pedaling with a number again after the fall that forced him to retire on July 1, barely covering 100 kilometers of the Tour, will use the participation of so many colossi — a list of Tour-level numbers, at least: the tremendous Tadej Pogacar, but there will also be the second in the Giro, Geraint Thomas, and other brilliant secondary players, such as the Russian Alexander Vlasov, or promising youngsters, such as the new Evenepoel Of the Belgians, Cian Uijtdebroeks, 20, who is making his debut in a big one— like someone who uses sun cream with a protection factor of 60 on the beach, as a barrier against discouragement. “But he feels more comfortable among greats,” reflects Eusebio Unzue, the boss of his Movistar. “Running against them, among them, gives more meaning to the competition: if you beat them, fabulous; If they beat him, it’s logical.”

After starting in Barcelona, ​​the Vuelta reaches Andorra on Monday, to its first mountainous finish, and then, in the first week, it will encounter several difficult stages —on Thursday, the Javalambre Observatory, in Teruel; on Saturday, the tough slope of Xorret de Catí, in Alacant, and on Sunday, the climb of Caravaca de la Cruz, in Murcia—, but the decisive stages will come the following weekend and the beginning of the last one, after the time trial Valladolid on Tuesday, September 5, with the passage of the Pyrenees mountain range, Tourmalet one day, Larrau-Belagua, the next, on Saturday 9, and with the Picos de Europa, Angliru above all, on Wednesday, September 13. September. “The three important, decisive days will be,” says Unzue, who is also distracted, and saddened, these days by the fringes of the failed signing of Carlos Rodríguez, to whom Ineos has made an irresistible counteroffer: Unzue and Brailsford, the team’s boss English, negotiate the compensation set in a pre-contract clause that the phenomenal Granada native from Almuñécar signed with Movistar before his magnificent Tour. “If Mas hasn’t made mistakes, making it outstanding there, on his terrain, he can seal a great Vuelta.”

Secondary to these vicissitudes for their desire to party, the fans prefer to enjoy the new shoots of the landismthe wait without excessive hope in a new brilliance of Mikel Landa, who is acclaimed more than anyone in Barcelona in the presentation of his last parade with Bahrain, a team that he leaves to become, from 2024, the lieutenant of the conquering Evenepoel of the Tour, always him and the colossi.

