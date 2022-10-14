updateRemco Barbier will stop as director of the NN Marathon Rotterdam at the end of this year. He wants to change his career. His predecessor Mario Kadiks will take the lead as an interim until a successor is found.

Barbier came over from main sponsor Nationale Nederlanden in October last year and succeeded Kadiks at sports company Golazo Nederland, the organizer of the marathon. Retiring as CEO at Golazo Netherlands was a personal decision, according to Barbier. “My directorship at the Rotterdam Marathon is the most visible part of my position. But as CEO you are responsible for many more parts of the company. After a year I took stock and decided to stop.”



Quote

After a year I asked myself the question: do I want to do this any longer?

Barbier experienced his first edition this year as director of the Rotterdam marathon. He previously worked in the financial services industry for 17 years. ,,I have made the step to a completely different industry. After a year I asked myself the question: do I want to do this any longer? I then made careful considerations and had good conversations.”

‘Very proud’

According to Barbier, there is no specific reason behind his decision. ,,I knew in advance that it is a position with a lot of responsibility. I still go to work every day with a smile. We have also achieved very good results. Moreover, I am very proud to have been the director of the Rotterdam marathon. I will certainly participate myself next year.” His position will be filled in a different way after his departure.

What Barbier will do next is still unclear. “In any case, it is in line with what I have done before. I will also spend more time with my wife and children.

Mario Kadiks takes over his duties until a successor is found. Kadiks has remained involved with the NN Marathon Rotterdam as an advisor since his retirement.





