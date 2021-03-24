Nthe MoMA-like queues in front of the Cologne Warhol Show and other museums that have reopened at least for a short time, the exhibition “Rembrandt’s Orient” in the Potsdam Museum Barberini with almost seven hundred visitors every day is the most telling proof that no digital presentation in the world is the originals replaced. One would like to touch each of the pastose pictures, some centimeter thick, to immerse themselves in the strange, colorful worlds of images that Rembrandt and his contemporaries made of what they mostly did not know from their own experience – projection surfaces of overflowing imagination.

Whereby the decision for a favorite in the first room “The Orient at Home” is difficult: Jan Lieven’s self-portrait in the “Japanse Rok”, an oriental dressing gown made of pure silk that is as fashionable as it is sinful, or the monumental poster motif, Dirck van Loonen’s “Assueer Jacob Schimmelpenninck van der Oije with servant and dog ”, which portrayed the aristocratic Palestine pilgrim with a souvenir scimitar and equally precious silk caftan with green-white-red-white-orange stripes and a bright red turban as well as an“ oriental ”servant? The problem picture of Schimmelpenninck was hung openly and honestly in Potsdam on the main wall of the first chapter of the show, which was splendid with 119 pictures, because it contains all the decolonial charges: He had made great fortune without caring about the realities of its creation (“ Colonialism “), and brought back many pieces from the one-year Levante trip (” looted art “). The conflict zones of possible ethnic devaluation and human trafficking are connected with the probably Turkish servant behind him, but these can be refuted on the basis of his preserved travel diary, which is very open to everything foreign.



Even the gigantic dog could be a souvenir from his Palestine trip, silk caftan and scimitar are anyway: Dirck van Loonen’s portrait of “Assueer Jacob Schimmelpenninck van der Oije with servant and dog” from 1660.

:



Image: Stichting Duivenvoorde, Voorschoten





The display of luxury from distant countries in still lifes expanded by figures, even if it was only the possible oriental carpet under the Bible itself by Mennonite preachers, was not a theologically problem: in Calvinist Holland, wealth was considered godly. Whether the classifying of the world in masters and servants was legal was hardly questioned because such relationships of dependency were to be found in the Bible as well as in Arabia or in the respective societies of the Dutch colonies. The accusation of “blackfacing” and the illegitimate appropriation of foreign cultures remains to be admired, especially bizarre in Aelbert Cuyp’s “Group portrait of the Sam family”: Half of the enormously wealthy wine merchant family is dressed in the usual Calvinist black, the other half in oriental clothes with turbans – where that of the son-in-law Arent Huttenus the hat of father familiae even towers above.

Almost all of the pictures in the exhibition show a good deal of social history, which is not surprising since the art sociologist and Rembrandt expert Gary Schwartz is behind them. Lots of real imported goods from colonies, many objects from the East India Company’s collection, which is accessible to all in Amsterdam, such as Japanese Kutani ceramics and Nautilus shells, could be identified in the pictures. And although the knowledge of foreign cultures in the citizenry was not too great and the distinction between the Mughal empire and the admired China was by no means always given, it would be unfair to judge from today’s point of view – some researchers really tried hard to obtain reliable data, such as the catalog entry “Knowledge from the Orient – the collecting of oriental manuscripts in the Dutch Republic” by Arnoud Vrolijk proves. And as always, it is precisely the lack of knowledge that spurred the artists on to fill in the gaps with imagination.