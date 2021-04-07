227 days have passed since that summer night in Lisbon. Bayern Munich rose with the first orejona in times of pandemic after be imposed by the minimum to PSG, rival with whom you meet again tonight in the Allianz. This time it is not a final, but the clash between the Germans and the French tastes much more than a quarterfinal first leg (follow the game live on AS.com). Especially considering that there are no favorites passing both sets for a delicate moment that, yes, it seems affect something more to the Parisians of Pochettino.

PSG is a sea of ​​doubts. The positives for Covid accumulate (Verratti and Florenzi, isolated) and the defeat against Lille, the third in a row in the Parc des Princes, it was a new setback in Ligue 1. However, the player who worries the most is Neymar, recovered from his abductor injury, but out of control as demonstrated by his terrible performance against Lille and his deserved expulsion (there have already been three this season) for attacking a rival. The Brazilian wants to recover in the cold of Munich, where temperatures below zero are expected when Mateu Lahoz whistles the start of the crash.

He plays for PSG who, unlike Bayern, yes you can count on your star. Mbappé will start from the beginning and will not be able to give Lewandowski a pulse, that he will also miss the second leg due to a knee injury he suffered during the recent international break. Nor will his replacement, Gnabry, who has also tested positive. Choupo-Moting can debut as a starter in the Champions League against his former team. Bayern have plenty of resources in attack. The great game in the Bundesliga against Leipzig was decided by Goretzka. And they will well know in Paris that on August 23, Lewy was not the player who decided the final either. They are warned.