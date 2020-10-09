H20 days ago, Diego schwartzman lived one of the happiest days of your life. He had lost nine times in a row against Rafael Nadal in as many confrontations and finally won the Balearic. It was in the semifinals in Rome and everything changed for him. The Argentine’s season had been rather discreet, but after beating the king of the earth on the track where he had lifted the title nine times, he broke down and the momentum has carried him to the semi-finals at Roland Garros. Today (14:50, DMAX and Eurosport), Nadal will try to get revenge in Paris of that defeat.

In his favor, the manacorí has the story and some background in the tournament that they are very favorable. You are already in your comfort zone: whenever it has passed quarters in the Bologna Forest after has been champion. Or put another way, he has never lost a game of semifinals in the major French. His record is overwhelming: 12-0. As many victories as titles won. “We trust our player, we know where he is, his history in this tournament … Although the conditions are different, it is still Roland Garros and the Philippe Chatrier “, says his coach, Carlos Moyá.

That’s the general feeling, that Nadal can and should be superior to Schwartzman in a match about clay to five sets. They even think about Peque’s compatriots. Juan Monaco, Former top-10 tennis player and a good friend of both the Spaniard and his rival in the semifinals, he describes what can happen today in the capital of France: “Rafa accustoms us to the fact that it is normal for him to always win. In Rome there were other circumstances and now he has already competed and with a very good level. Paris is his territory, he is the owner of Roland Garros. All of this helps him feel better and play at his best. He is well physically and with confidence on the top. “

Yesterday, Nadal trained in the company of Moyá, who sparred him, and with the help of Francis Roig, who joined the Mallorcan expedition a few days ago, and his physio, Rafael Maymó. He practiced, among other things, the response to short, cut remains such as Schwartzman often did in Rome. All in a positive environment. On the court next door, his opponent trained at the same time, has suffered more so far in the championship, something that can be good on the one hand, preparing for extreme situations, and bad on the other, as regards physical wear and tear. Diego has had to face 62 break points against him in six games (he saved 41); Nadal, only 15 (he got rid of 11). And he has been on the track for three and a half hours longer than Rafa (1:34 pm against 10:04 am). It could be said that the tournament really starts today for Nadal while Schwartzman is coming back. In any case, the revenge is served.