Fighting promotion Ural FC canceled the tournament with the rematch of Emelianenko and Datsik

Fighting promotion Ural FC canceled the tournament with the rematch of Alexander Emelianenko and Vladislav Datsik. This is reported by TASS with reference to the organization's press service.

The league stated that the international tournament in fist fighting and boxing with MMA gloves Ural FC 7 will not take place due to technical reasons. The competition was supposed to take place in Moscow on April 12.

Emelianenko's manager Nikita Burchak said “Match TV”that the fighter was in excellent shape before the fight. “The rematch with Datsik will happen one way or another, but we’ll find out where and when later,” he added.

In September 2022, Datsik knocked out Emelianenko in a boxing match. The defeated athlete missed a blow to the head at the 12th second, and the referee stopped the fight.