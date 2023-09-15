If you are a fan of the classic series tomb Raiderhe NintendoDirect today had something special for you. Lara Croft makes a triumphant return to the console, as well as PC, PlayStation and Xboxwith a remastering of its first three games in Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft.

All three games will reach the switch with improved graphics and hopefully improved control schemes. The classic trilogy of Lara Croft has been relaunched in PC and mobile devices, but the launch for PC It suffered from unimpressive controls that made proper tomb exploration difficult.

If you have only experienced tomb Raider through Square Enix’s latest reboots, you’re in for a treat. The original games tomb Raider They had all the action, platforming, and puzzle-solving of their successors, but with a crazier twist that I’ve come to miss in later games. There were dinosaurs, mystical dragons, underwater shipwreck exploration, and Area 51.

Tomb Raider I-III Remastered Starring Lara Croft arrives to the switch the 14th of February. It will also be available in PlayStation, Xbox and PC.

Via: Nintendo of America

Editor’s note: I was going to tell you that there are the games sometimes for up to $11 MXN each in Steam, but, for years I was waiting for this remastering. Just like the one they made for Playstation 3 with the Anniversaryonly on that occasion they had only remastered the first game.