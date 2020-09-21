After the words of the ecological mayors of Lyon and Bordeaux qualifying the Tour de France as “macho” and “pollutant”, Jacques Boutault, elected Europe Ecologie-Les Verts (EELV) in Paris, summed up the Grande Boucle on Cnews to a show by “hyper doped guys” intended for people “who stay in their sofa”. Asked about these words, Yannick Jadot said to himself “tired of these speeches” and this “class contempt”, Monday September 21 on franceinfo.

>> Poll: seven out of ten French people reject the words of the EELV mayors on the Tour de France and Christmas trees

“I who adore the Tour de France, I was there when I was a kid, I went there, I took my children and I watch him regularly on my sofa, a little slumped, I can’t stand this contempt, Yannick Jadot reacts. “I cannot stand this way of insulting the French, of insulting the popular classes. There is a class contempt there which is absolutely unbearable”, he laments.

MEP EELV nevertheless recalls that the ambition of “the extreme majority” environmentalists is “find[r] the thread of an ecology that brings together “. For him, it is necessary “be interested in questions of security, insecurity, questions of the republican pact, questions of territorial inequalities, everything that heavily crosses our society, because I want the ecological transition, because I know that we must bring together the French around this beautiful project.

It is not by insulting them that we bring them together, it is not by despising them that we mobilize them. Yannick Jadot, MEP EELV to franceinfo

Yannick Jadot affirms that “ecology is magnificent” and that he “There are so many ambitions, so many vital energies in our society, that we must be inspired by them and in our turn inspire society”. He calls on his political family to respond “to the anxieties of the French, let us respond to their all-round protection needs, on safety, health, the environment, the social, but let us have an ecology that inspires rather than an ecology like that which frankly repels”.

