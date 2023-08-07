What are we going to experience now. Just before the show, VinFast pulls out of the IAA.

There’s a big car show in a month. The IAA. Not in Frankfurt, but for the first time in Munich. While car shows are more of a thing of the past, the IAA in Munich promises to be a true spectacle. Many (German) car manufacturers are present at the show, even Tesla has indicated that it will be present.

Everything in cans and jugs. The car brands will be fully prepared for the event. At least, that’s what you think. Because apparently not all brands have things well organized. The Vietnamese VinFast has suddenly withdrawn from the IAA in Munich.

The electric car brand would be present, but is still withdrawing. Why? That’s the key question. Opposite Automobilweek (via Autonews) the brand has not given any reason for the sudden cancellation. Strange it is. Isn’t it going so well with the brand?

While the Chinese brands have now set foot on Dutch soil with BYD, Lynk & Co, XPeng and so on, the first VinFast has yet to appear. While it’s about time, VinFast even showed up with a number of cars at the Paris auto show in the fall of 2022.

In fact, the VF 9 and the VF 8 should both be launched as early as autumn 2022. That didn’t happen. The brand did not get the type approval for cars in Europe in time.

Due to this setback, the focus is now not on Europe, but on North America. The Vietnamese are building a factory in the American state of North Carolina and cars should roll off the line there in 2025.

In any case, the omens are not good. And with the cancellation of the IAA, VinFast does not inspire confidence. It remains to be seen which way it will go for the brand. It wouldn’t be the first new car brand where things turn out differently than expected.

