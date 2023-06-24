It was a remarkable moment at the European Games in Chorzow, Poland. The Belgian record holder in the shot put made her debut as a hurdle runner at the European Athletics Championships for national teams. Jolien Boumkwo sacrificed herself after Anne Zagré’s cancellation. Although she almost walked over the 100 meters hurdles (in 32.81), she still took two points, which means that Belgium may avoid relegation.

