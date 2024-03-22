“Come and make a change, Logan,” is probably what Williams said. As painful as the little guy in the commercial has to sit on the couch, it must be just as annoying for the American driver to hand over his car. Sargeant will no longer participate in the Australian GP because his teammate Albon would otherwise not have an F1 car to drive.

Albon had a big crash during the 1st free practice in Albert Park. At the exit of turn 6 he takes too much of the curbs and crashes into the wall. Then his car slides to hit the concrete on the other side. Fortunately, Albon himself was not injured, but his car was completely written off.

Why Sargeant has to give up his F1 car to Albon

The big problem for Williams is that the team is thin on spare parts. There is no third chassis. The damage to Albon's chassis is so extensive that the chassis cannot be used again. In order to allow Albon to drive, Sargeant is removed from the race and the stickers with number 2 are replaced with race number 23.

Very sad for Sargeant, of course. Albon's crash and the fact that Williams does not take enough parts are beyond his control. Williams team boss James Vowles therefore feels guilty: 'In today's F1, it should not be possible for a team not to have an extra chassis available in time. […] Logan [Sargeant, red.] shouldn't have to pay for a mistake he didn't make, but we have now looked at which driver could potentially score the most points for us.'

Vowles has a point there. Of the 28 points the team scored last year, Sargeant scored exactly one. Naturally, Sargeant is disappointed with the decision: 'This is the most difficult moment of my career. It's anything but easy, but hey, I'm here for the team and will contribute to the performance this weekend where I can.” Albon responds that he is determined to score points this weekend. Sargeant will think so too, he guessed.