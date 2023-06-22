In a remarkable post on Instagram, Brazilian top footballer Neymar confessed to his pregnant girlfriend Bruna Biancardi that he had cheated earlier this month. The Paris Saint-Germain star player was forced to confess after Brazilian blogger Fernanda Campos said she had sex with Neymar.

In the post on Instagram, Neymar goes deep into the dust. He also emphasizes that he knows how much damage he has done to his relationship with his girlfriend and his unborn child. “I hope you forgive me someday. There was no need to justify the unjust. But I do need you in our lives.” And, directly to his girlfriend: ,,I see how much you suffer from all this, but also how much you still want to be by my side. Just like I want to stay by your side.”

The case came to light earlier this week when Brazilian blogger Fernanda Campos reported on the June 12 meeting with Neymar in Brazil. She came out with screenshots of WhatsApp messages, saying she was unaware of Neymar's relationship with Bruna Biancardi and the fact that she was pregnant. According to Campos, the two had been in contact since the World Cup in Qatar.

Our love for the baby will get us through this. I love you Neymar

Neymar then consciously chose to respond publicly. “I make mistakes every day, both on and off the field. But now I’ve done it all wrong. I hurt one of the most special people in my life. The woman I dreamed of, the mother of my soon-to-be child. I feel obligated to answer publicly. If a private situation has become public, the apologies must also be made public.”

In his public post of apology, Neymar, who announced in April that he will be a father for the second time, says he will do everything he can to further protect his family. “Our love for the baby will get us through this. I love you.”

Neymar already has a son, Davi Lucca, from a previous relationship with Carolina Dantas. He is now 11 years old.



