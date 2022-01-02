By Lisette van der Geest



Somewhere it gets stuck: five days of individual competitions under great pressure and ultimately designate just two team skaters for the Winter Games. Last night, the selection committee of the KNSB skating association announced the long track team for Beijing. Sprinter Dai Dai N’tab and OKT surprise Tijmen Snel, who finished third in the 1500 meters, have to stay at home. Sven Kramer and Marcel Bosker are added to strengthen the team components.