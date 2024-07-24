Generations continue to constantly adapt to a different time and space, we realize this especially when new trends emerge that allow us to (re)know different types of people in the world sharing the same place. A “new” proposal in the entertainment industry, which has already begun to cause great controversy due to its incessant proliferation, is remakes.

The remake of Ranma 1/2 — In this regard, take a look here: Why is Ranma 1/2 really important to watch during this Pride Month? — It is one of the new releases that have just been announcedhowever, there are many more. We also look forward to the new Devil May Cry —check out details here Devil May Cry could be Netflix’s new anime hit — , the recent release of The Spice and Wolf — What’s behind Spice and Wolf? Get to know the origins of the new slice of life that will turn heads this spring — and Bartender: Glass of God —What is Bartender: Glass of God and why is it a must-have for the season?—.

On the other hand, the remake of Devilman Crybaby (2018) was quite applauded since its release. So, now we have the first adaptations and the new ones.

The originals have the Achilles heel of being “the old ones” and now they return from the mist of the past. And the animation is getting better every second, almost everything is history after its debut, but in the animation it is particularly noticeable due to the quality of the images, the colors and the movement. On the other hand, some values, humors and experiences have not only stopped being passively accepted, there are some situations that are cancelled entirely, although, yes, it does depend on the title and its characteristics.

Nevertheless, What happens when the past and memory transmute and become a memory on another level: remakes? In these, they join multiple other moments of life and bequeath us a new canvas in which an experience with different nuances is preserved, and far from being an individual choice, it is clear that remakes take up space in the selection of content and limit the production of new proposals – in one way or another – due to this, the claim against the bombardment of remakes is already exposed in the media. Below we elaborate a little more in detail, Because despite being “just entertainment content”, it has more influence on our daily lives than we usually think.and with good reason. How is it that our life revolves around our leisure time? Almost unforgivable in this capitalist era, but at the same time, it is a kind of resistance to the system.

Source: Mir study

In this time in which we live, the bombardment of new information is intense, communication and the fragmentation of the self in time and space is violent – all our social networks, their speed and expiration – however, in the face of so much chaos, the here and now persist, and returning to the peacefulness of what we already know is, at times, even necessary, in relation to this, Is this what makes it so seductive to “return” to “old” titles but from a new perspective?

Nothing can project the chaos of modernity better than remakes, in which the bet is to confront the past and the present in a gruesome way: return in HD format. Avoid the anxiety of thinking about the future, avoid being awake and reflect on the now. What are you feeling now? How are you? How are you going to solve what’s overwhelming you? Nah, better to watch a remake… Or maybe a sequel to the content you already love.

Source: Palm study

Source: Liber study

The present is an almost illusory concept, just a moment is enough and everything is forgotten. While it is unhealthy not to turn towards the different parameters of time, clinging to the past is complicated, it usually leads to disappointment – you will never find yourself in it again – and it could limit you quite a bit, after all, living in the past is cyclical and does not offer more paths, it is immovable.

The past is linked to a memory that does not exist, the memory is created from what you want/need from the pastthey mention here, so in some way we manage to manipulate time by filtering it according to our needs, not that it is wrong, or that it is always/only a lie, but let us keep it in mind when we are overwhelmed by nostalgia or melancholy.

The good thing about having remakes

Remakes can have positive consequences in some scenarios. The first is that, for example, if you don’t like old animation, you will probably only watch a classic work if it is remade, otherwise you will probably avoid it indefinitely.

There are works that are worth appreciating and if a remake generates more willingness for new people to consume it, I consider that it is favorable for the work in question. However, there are always nuances in this regard since, at the end of the day, you are not seeing “the classic installment” that its version will surely have —as we mentioned here in our Top 5 Remakes that did it right—.

Source: Passione study

Source: Passione study and Imagine study

However, we should not get attached either, although the original work is probably “better” – it all depends on the perspective of the people and the case in question – Let us remember that a new adaptation is, in turn, a new perspective that projects other ideas. It is natural that it is not completely the same; in theory, it is intended that it is not.

Remakes are good from the perspective that they refresh the works and pave the way for new people to appreciate them. The opening to new horizons is the positive aspect of remakes that are presented for new audiences and that allow us to see the changes that the work undergoes to remain in the new context. In factWhile the remake may immediately capture the attention of the audience that saw the original installment, it also, like a double-edged sword, attempts to reach new generations.

This way, A reconfigured delivery is planned for a new sector, It needs to win over spectators; it has already secured its previous fans, who are forced to accept the new proposal, even if it has modifications that they do not like at all; they already adore the work and can accept that the proposal now adapts to modernity – referring to the reconfiguration of values ​​of contemporary society: it aligns itself with new ideologies, with political correctness.

It has happened on more than one occasion, that Remakes are censored because there are elements that are no longer viable for new audiences.that have reconfigured the normalities and conditions of what is accepted and what is not.

Remakes allow us to see the changes in society and also serve as a record of what came before. From this perspective, it is also interesting to create them.

Source: MAPPA study and DEEN study

Source: MAPPA study and DEEN study

We recommend: The remake boom could improve the gaming industry

The dark and terrible thing about watching remakes: in the face of devouring capitalism

Remakes revive works—in a certain way—, they can improve/rethink details that are initially thought to be different, so there are positive points: optimizing the titles. However, part of the controversy surrounding remakes is another facet: the reception that clings to his work.

What does it mean to watch a remake? Several things, and not all of them are nice or pleasant. Just think about it a little and you’ll realize what I’m talking about. Watching a remake or a title on a loop creates a time-space full of comfort, not that that’s a negative thing, but it is a moment of numbness in which people can see something that they already know they like and what it is about: there is no surprise and there is no need to really “be” there.

Remakes do a bit of that, in the end we return to a safe space that we love, and this doesn’t require any effort, which, on the other hand, does involve watching and learning new content. We can run into the remake space to forget the world for a bit. To forget that we are here and embrace a kind of rather empty encapsulated past.

On the other hand, Remakes also appeal to the past, to the idealized, and to what connects with this deteriorated and fanciful time. The industry can always take advantage of these feelings, inviting the viewer to hold on even more, creating new items that keep the titles from being let go.

Source: MAPPA study

Source: MAPPA study

The main audience for remakes are people who have an established connection with the game since its origins.after years have passed, now in adulthood when their series, games, works in general return, they have some purchasing capital to acquire their products, perhaps things that they always longed for but could not have in childhood.

From this perspective, Remakes take advantage of everything, from the gap in childhood memories (of past generations) to the trend (for younger generations) and generate a whole ecosystem of transactions for the same work —figures, new editions in physical format, opening to sequels, crossover, clothing, shoes…—.

In addition to seeing the delivery as such, also Multiple merchandises of longing for the past are appealed tofor the remake, but which is restored and slips into the present, showing a new time and everything that is linked.

Fountain:

In this way, remakes allow us to remain in the same place as always: numb, and they also generate greater apprehension about the past and our comfort zone and, on top of that, we are haunted by the products of the same franchises.

From this perspective, remakes can be unhealthy. For a moment it’s okay, keeping us in a safe place, but staying there forever could completely affect your worldview, New content is produced for a reason, it also communicates/projects the present, embrace the past, but regulate your time, live in the present and have hope for the future, even though it may not seem like it, it exists.

You can a round forDiscordand don’t miss the news inGoogle newsAlso, remember to follow us onXandInstagram.

.fb-background-color { background: #ffffff !important; } .fb_iframe_widget_fluid_desktop iframe { width: 100% !important; }



#Remakes #capitalist #appeal #nostalgia #Stop #remaking #titles