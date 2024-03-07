An interesting one studio by IDG Consulting and Virtuospublished by GamesIndustry.biz, analyzed the phenomenon of remakes and remastersrevealing what the general trend may indicate how long after the original can it be more successful this type of operation.

In essence, by analyzing the data relating to various products of the genre, it emerged that a remake has a greater chance of success if it is launched on the market between 11 and 20 years apart from the release of the original to which it refers, therefore a rather large time window but positioned at a considerable distance from the launch of the game to which the remake refers.

As for the remaster, obviously that period of reduces: a remastered version is more successful if it is launched within 5 years of the release of the original, therefore in a relatively short period of time.