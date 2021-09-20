The announcement of the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic It touched many people around the world because it is one of the most loved games in history, however, there is a detail that bothered several people.

The controversy revolves around Sam maggs, who was hired to write the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic. It’s worth noting that she’s not an impromptu in between and that her most recent jobs are writing the game and the Call of Duty: Vanguard comic.

She, through her Twitter account, declared that she would finally work on a game of Bioware and that it excited her. But, on the other side, there is a sector of online users who point out to her in more than one line that she is an inciter and activist who hates fans of Star wars.

Even Twitter users gathered Sam Maggs posts to reveal that he likes to argue about Star warsIt’s just important to note that most of those posts refer to new films and characters.

To that they add a tweet where Sam maggs say what Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic It is not her favorite game of the series, only that you have to pay attention to the section that she does not write anywhere that she hates the series.

Will the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake turn into a feminist product?

Right now say that the remake of Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic is in danger because Sam maggs is the writer is something certainly risky. It would be necessary to fully know a solid advance of the game to emit at least an opinion of how it is being.

On the other hand, there is also the issue that Sam Maggs may have signed several confidentiality agreements in which he cannot reveal details of his work beyond what his role is within the project.

There may be dozens of complaints on social networks, however, the important thing is to know what the developer can declare around the project when it is more than a teaser showing Darth revan. There is no exit window for the Star Wars: Knights of the Old Republic remake, so we’ll have to wait.

