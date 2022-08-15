“The stepmother” is not a new story, but every time it comes to television, viewers like it. Originally released in 1981, there are a total of six versions of this plot. With the starring Victoria Ruffo and Cesar Evora like the last one that Mexico launched, Aracely Arambula He arrives to take the post.

On this occasion, the popular actress will join Andres Palacios to relive the complex drama, in which their mission is to expose a lie behind a crime.

Trailer for “The Stepmother” 2022

What is the new version of “La madrastra” about?

“La madrastra” tells the story of Marcia (Arámbula), a woman who is sentenced for a crime she did not commit. After being sentenced to 35 years in prison, Esteban (Palacios), her husband, considers her a murderer, abandons her and asks for her divorce.

In prison, determined to tell her truth, she studies Law to reopen the case. 20 years later, a lawyer manages to process her freedom and returns to Mexico to clear her name. She starts looking for her children, but they believe that she is dead.

Aracely Arámbula will take on the character that Victria Ruffo brought to success in 2005. Photo: The Stars

From here, Marcia will fight to recover her family and prove her innocence under the identity of Marisa Jones. As she begins her investigation, she remarries Esteban with the intention of getting her children back.

Produced by Carmen Armendáriz for Televisa Univision, “La madrastra” arrives as the fifth installment of the Fábrica de Sueños franchise, a project that is responsible for reviving telenovelas that at the time achieved resounding success.

Cast of “The stepmother” 2022

Marcia Cisneros/Marisa Jones – (Aracely Arámbula)

Esteban Lombardo – (Andres Palacios)

Hugo Lombardo Cisneros – (David Caro Levy)

Lucia Lombardo Cisneros – (Ana Tena)

Rafael Lombardo Cisneros – (Emiliano Gonzalez)

Lucrecia Lombardo – (Marysol del Olmo)

Ines Lombardo – (Isadora Gonzalez)

Father Jose Jaramillo – (Juan Carlos Barreto)

Bruno Tejada – (Juan Martin Jauregui)

Florence Linares – (Martha Julia)

Nicholas Escalante – (Gabriel Soto).

How to see the premiere of “The Stepmother”?

“La madrastra” with Aracely Arámbula can be seen from Monday, August 15 at 9:30 pm through El Canal de las Estrellas.

If you are not in Mexico or do not have access to said signal, you can see the remake of “La madrastra” by https://www.lasestrellas.tv/en-vivo/.