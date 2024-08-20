Remains | The old Finnish skulls taken to Sweden will be returned to Finland on Tuesday

Remain|In honor of the return of the skulls, celebrations will be held later in Pälkäne.

From Finland The skulls taken to Sweden at the end of the 19th century will return to Finland on Tuesday, tells Museum Center Vapriikki. The Finnish state will receive the skulls in Pirkanmaa in Pälkäne in the afternoon. The skulls are transported to Pälkäne church.

A total of 82 skulls will be returned to Finland. The vast majority of them traveled from Finland to Sweden during the grave-digging trip of race researchers in the 1870s. The team excavated skulls from four localities: Pälkänee, Pielavede, Rautalammi and the area of ​​the former Eno municipality in Joensuu. Clearly the most skulls were excavated from Pälkäne. The oldest skulls excavated from graves are probably from the 16th or 17th century.

The Swedish government decided to hand over the skulls in the collections of the Karolinska Institute to Finland in April.

Celebrations are being prepared in Pälkäne to celebrate the return of the remains. The celebrations are planned to be held in early September.

At that time, the skulls excavated from Pälkäne are to be blessed and buried in the Pälkäne Ruin Church.