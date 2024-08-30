Remains sterile for filler, the appeal of the influencer: “An immense pain, be careful”

Sterile for filler, the influencer’s appeal: “Be careful”

Jennifer Pamplona, ​​an influencer with 1 million followers on Instagram, was left sterile after cosmetic surgery, which is why she launched an appeal to women.

“I have always dreamed of becoming a mother, I will never be able to because of PMMA” revealed the woman, who remained sterile due to a filler injection.

The influencer, in fact, revealed that she had an adverse reaction during a bioplasty: the material that was injected into her spread to the back of her reproductive organs.

An accident that, together with the other operations the woman underwent, could have caused her infertility, about which she declared: “The suffering is immense and the pain of not being able to create life is something I never imagined I would have to face”.