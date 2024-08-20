Florida finds car containing remains of mother and daughter missing 50 years ago

In the US state of Florida, volunteers have found a car with skeletons that are believed to belong to a mother and daughter who went missing 50 years ago. This is about reports NBC News.

Sunshine State Sonar, a volunteer organization that searches for missing persons, teamed up with local police back in 2023 to solve the case of 34-year-old Doris Wurst and her 3-year-old daughter Karen. They were last seen on November 7, 1974. Since that day, Doris and Karen have been missing, as has their 1961 Chevrolet Impala.

A 1960s Chevrolet Impala was found underwater 50 years later. Sonar detected the car in a canal in the Florida city of Plantation. Inside were the remains of an adult and a child.

Sunshine State Sonar volunteer Michael Sullivan said he was able to retrieve a child’s toy from the car through a hole in the roof. “It was quite an emotional moment for us, like it was Karen, like she was saying, ‘I’m here, you found me,'” he said. There were also clothes and shoes in the car.

Locals were horrified by the discovery. “We’ve been here for 20 years, and for over 20 years we’ve been sleeping next to corpses without knowing it. Who knows how many more there are,” one of them said. Police have already contacted Doris and Karen’s relatives. They are now awaiting test results to confirm the identities of the people to whom the remains belong.

