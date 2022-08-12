In the LPR, the remains of 109 people were recovered from spontaneous burials in Rubizhne

The head of the interdepartmental working group to search for victims of Ukrainian aggression, Anna Soroka, said that in the Lugansk People’s Republic (LPR) the remains of more than a hundred people were recovered from spontaneous burials formed during the period of active fighting in the area. Her words lead RIA News.

“We have been working in Rubizhnoye for only ten days, 109 remains have been recovered,” Soroka said, adding that according to preliminary data, about 500 people were buried in spontaneous burials in Rubizhnoye.

In total, according to her, in Severodonetsk, Lisichansk, Rubezhnoye and Popasnaya, according to preliminary data, there are 1.5 thousand such spontaneous burials.

The start of a special operation to protect Donbass became known in the early morning of February 24. In an address to the Russians, President Vladimir Putin pointed out that Moscow was forced to take such a measure by the difficult situation in the Donetsk and Luhansk People’s Republics (DPR and LPR).