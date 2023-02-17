Daily Mail: Swiss police find missing tourist in melted glacier

Police in Switzerland have discovered remains in a melted glacier that have been identified as the body of a British tourist who went missing in 1974. About it informs Daily Mail.

The man was found during an aerial search organized by the police, together with the air force, on the Corbacier Glacier. The body became visible due to the melting of the glacier caused by global warming.

Local authorities have been working with British police and diplomats to identify the man found. The man was identified as a 32-year-old British tourist who went missing on December 31, 1974. “DNA analysis, in cooperation with the UK police, allows us to confirm the identity of the missing person,” the police explained.

Glaciers in Switzerland have halved in just 85 years. As a result, the remains of rock climbers and tourists who died many years ago became visible. More than 300 people have gone missing in the mountains since 1925, according to Swiss authorities. Over the past few years, melting glaciers have turned up a large number of bodies, including the remains of a couple who went missing in 1942. They were found in 2017.

Earlier it was reported that in Pakistan, local residents found in the mountains the second boot of the deceased brother of the famous Italian climber Reinhold Messner, Gunther Messner. Thanks to the discovery, it was possible to solve the case of the death of a man.