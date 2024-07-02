The remains of engineer José Alonso Guerrero Chávez and Rubén Ramírez Rojas will be searched for in the vicinity of the waste processing plant Eco Waste, after three people involved in the forced disappearance of the surveyors were brought to trial.

Those arrested for the forced disappearance of the engineers on March 27, 2024, are a family of scavengers from Tijuana with criminal records, who were identified as Ana Laura, 38 years old, her son Marcos Byran, 20 years old, and her brother-in-law Miguel Ángel.

According to the public hearing, the engineers were killed by blows from blunt objects and their remains were incinerated and covered with waste in the landfill.

The Office of the Attorney General He acknowledged that the family had a criminal record and it is presumed that the head of the family, identified as Marco Antonio, was killed, although he has been officially missing since June 22, the date on which his brother Miguel Ángel was arrested.

María Elena Andrade Ramírez, the State Attorney General, said that “they all have a history of drug dealing and carrying weapons. They were people dedicated to this type of activity. We are going to refer the case to the Office of the Attorney General for a thorough investigation into the location of these groups and the possible existence of other criminal groups that dare, as in this case, to deprive people of their liberty or their lives.”

Andrade Ramírez stated that during the deprivation of freedom “Drones and other types of equipment were used by the engineers, which alerted people who are involved in criminal activities. They may have thought that they were dealing with opposing groups or that they were even involved in such activities, when they were only doing their job and unfortunately did not ask for any preventive corporation.”

He added that “three people have already been arrested for the crime of forced disappearance of persons. They say that the engineer and his assistant were killed. We are still searching for the area where the bodies could have been dumped. It is a very large area, it is the garbage collector and everything that is handled there between waste and bad smells.”

