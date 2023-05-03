Australian authorities have called off their search for a fisherman who has been missing since Saturday in the north of the country. Human remains were found in the belly of a crocodile found a little way upstream.

Kevin Darmody, 65, disappeared Saturday while fishing along the Kennedy River in Rinyirru National Park (Lakefield) in the far north of Queensland. About a mile upstream from where he disappeared, two crocodiles measuring 4.1 and 2.8 meters long lay.

The animals were captured and euthanized by authorities. The autopsy found human remains in one of the two reptiles, believed to be from Darmody, Queensland Police said on Wednesday. The police suspect that the crocodiles dragged the man into the water when he wanted to reel in his bait from the bank.

Although human remains were only found in one crocodile, conservation officials believe both crocodiles were involved in the incident. According to a spokesman for the Ministry of Environment and Science, forest rangers killed the crocodiles "at once, just 10 seconds apart" on Monday night.

The police are convinced that this has solved the missing person, although the formal identification process will take a few days.

On a local Facebook page, Darmody is described as a very experienced fisherman who knew the risks in the area well. “For this to happen to someone who has always been very aware of the presence of crocodiles means once again that you should always stay away from the water’s edge and leave nothing to chance,” the post read.





