RSome of the discarded battery pack from the ISS space station crashed over the Atlantic on Friday evening. This was announced by the spokeswoman for the Bundeswehr Space Situation Center, Simone Meyer. At first she couldn't say where the rubble hit. The battery pack was “probably largely burnt up”. It had previously also flown over Germany. At 7:21 p.m. the package came from the west and flew over the middle of Germany at an altitude of 139 kilometers.

There had previously been concerns that debris could fall onto the Federal Republic, although that was considered very unlikely. The space situation center announced on Platform X in the evening: “All clear for Germany”.

The object was a pallet containing nine disused batteries from the International Space Station (ISS). The platform with battery packs was about the size of a car and weighed around 2.6 tons. It was detached from the ISS in March 2021 with the aim of later burning up in the atmosphere.

Several organizations, including the Federal Ministry of Economics responsible for space travel and the German Aerospace Center (DLR), had already informed about the battery pack on Thursday.