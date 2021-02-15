After the burning chapel day in Congress and the honors corresponding to a former head of state, former President Carlos Menem was buried in the Islamic Cemetery of La Tablada after a private ceremony in which his memory was honored.

“My father fulfilled a very important mission in this life as a politician, as a father, as a friend and as a man of peace who never held grudges or hatred against anyone, the only way Argentina is going to get ahead,” he told the media Zulema María Eva Menem, daughter of the late ex-president.

Vice President Cristina Fernández accompanied the former president’s family during the reception of the coffin to Congress.

Zulemita, as the daughter of the former president is known in Argentina, defined her father as “a statesman” and asked not to talk about politics during the time of mourning.

The Senate of the Nation expresses its condolences to the family and friends of Senator Carlos Saúl Menem, former president of Argentina between 1989 and 1999 and current senator for La Rioja since 2005. – Argentine Senate (@SenadoArgentina) February 14, 2021

From 8:00 p.m. local time on February 14, the doors of the Congress remained open for relatives and friends. Access to the public was reopened around 7:00 am on Monday, February 15.

Hundreds of people, mostly followers of the former president, came to the headquarters of Congress to fire him. Some carried flowers that they placed next to the former president’s coffin.

“All those who always accompanied us came,” said her daughter.

Among the personalities who came to fire the former president was President Alberto Fernández, who said he had received the news from Zulema María, when he was at the Olivos residence.

The policies implemented by Carlos Menem were applauded by many and questioned by others. © Matias Baglietto / Reuters

Menem, 90, died of heart failure on February 14. Since December 2020, the ex-president was admitted to a private health center, to which he was admitted to treat him for a kidney condition

Inhuman remains of Carlos Menem after Islamic ritual

According to what was announced by his daughter, Carlos Menem’s remains were transferred to the La Tablada Islamic Cemetery, located in the province of Buenos Aires.

The remains of his son Carlos Menem Jr, who died in a helicopter accident in 1995, rest there.

The Horse Grenadier Regiment honored him for his status as former president, and escorted the coffin. Additionally, several Federal Police cars made up the caravan that accompanied the final transfer.

Already in the cemetery, a small ceremony preceded the last goodbye to the ex-president.

Carlos Menem ruled Argentina between 1989 and 1999. His period was marked by a certain economic stability, which consolidated a middle class in the country, but then there was a debacle that raised unemployment levels.







When his first term was about to end, he pushed for a constitutional reform that established consecutive reelection and shortened the presidential term from six to four years. He was close to launching a new presidential adventure in 1999, but gave up because he did not have enough support.

In Argentina the figure of Menem divides opinions. Those who support his administration do so under the support that gave visibility to the nation that was still struggling to consolidate its democratic process. And those who opposed him questioned the privatization of companies and the high levels of inflation and poverty that marked his second term.

With EFE and local media